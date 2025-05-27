Bahrain - Bank ABC Islamic has been recognised as the ‘Best Sukuk House in Bahrain’ at the Euromoney Islamic Awards 2025.

This award highlights the bank’s excellence in Islamic finance and its commitment to offering Sharia-compliant banking solutions across the MENA region and globally. The prestigious award was presented on May 20 in Dubai, at a ceremony attended by industry experts and peers.

By offering superior Sharia-compliant financial products and services, Bank ABC Islamic has significantly expanded its market share across the MENA region and served clients across its network markets. The bank has provided inclusive Islamic financial solutions tailored to regional needs, further strengthening its foothold in the MENA region. The Islamic Bank’s alignment with sustainability principles further underscores its commitment to generating positive social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

Commenting on this achievement, Hammad Hassan, Managing Director, Bank ABC Islamic & Group Head of Islamic Banking at Bank ABC, said: “It is a great honour to be named ‘Best Sukuk House in Bahrain’ at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025. This award reflects our commitment to advancing Islamic finance in the region and globally, and our efforts dedicated towards delivering genuine Sharia-compliant financial solutions aligned with Bank ABC’s overarching sustainability goals. I thank Euromoney for recognising our growth and innovation in our Islamic Banking offering, as well as the team behind Bank ABC Islamic and our product partners across Bank ABC Group for their focused efforts and perseverance."

Bank ABC Islamic has been instrumental in facilitating high-profile Sukuk transactions, including multi-million-dollar issuances that underscore its expertise and thorough understanding of client needs. The bank recently played a key role as joint lead manager in a landmark sustainable Sukuk issuance and served as co-lead manager in a major green Sukuk offering by a prominent Gulf conglomerate.

Over the last few years, the bank has played a pivotal role in enabling large corporate Issuers from the US and Europe tap Islamic liquidity from the region for the first time, and these mandates have received largescale industry recognition. This was achieved through the close collaboration of Bank ABC Islamic’s structuring team and Bank ABC Group’s Debt Capital Markets platform, with its strong product and distribution capabilities, which come together very successfully.

alburaq, Bank ABC Islamic’s fully digital Islamic banking window, has also seen great success. Designed to deliver seamless Sharia-compliant digital banking services, alburaq has reinforced Bank ABC Islamic’s position as a frontrunner in state-of-the-art Islamic finance.

Ben Naylor, Global Head of Research, Euromoney, commented: “'Bank ABC Islamic led Bahrain’s Sukuk market, closing 16 mandates worth $12 billion. Highlights include landmark deals for AerCap, Turkey, and Dubai Islamic Bank. Its Islamic structuring expertise, and ESG-focused issuances cemented its position as a top Sukuk arranger.”

Bank ABC Islamic’s focus on digital innovation, product development, and sustainable Islamic finance continue to set new standards in the industry. With this solid foundation, Bank ABC Islamic is ready to further develop the Islamic sustainable finance market globally, offering Shari’a-compliant banking products and services to a broader investor base.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).