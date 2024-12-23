FLOOSS, the leading provider of digital financial solutions in Bahrain, has announced an agreement with Bahrain Channels, according to a press release.

Under the new partnership, customers will benefit from the Islamic Shariah-approved financing solutions offered by FLOOSS when buying a wide collection of smart devices sold by the company.

This agreement will enable Bahrain Channels customers to have direct access to the innovative financing services provided by FLOOSS that allow them to purchase various smart devices and services through Bahrain Channels on a comfortable monthly installment basis that complies with Islamic Shariah through FLOOSS application.

This partnership will facilitate online shopping, providing a seamless and comfortable shopping experience. It also reflects FLOOSS’s commitment to expanding its innovative services designed to provide affordable financial solutions for citizens and residents in Bahrain, with the aim of enhancing their financial well-being and promoting the growth and development of the thriving retail sector in the kingdom.

The CEO of FLOOSS, Fawaz Ghazal, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Bahrain Channels, which represents a significant step towards achieving our vision of providing innovative financial solutions that meet our customers’ needs. We believe that this service will facilitate access to devices and services, enhancing the shopping experience and enabling customers to manage their finances better. We look forward to seeing the impact of this partnership in the Bahraini market.”

Meanwhile, Majed Alhashili, General Manager of Bahrain Channels, said: “We anticipate boosting our sales through this collaboration that provides seamless financing options for all users wishing to purchase devices via the FLOOSS application. By offering the option to apply for financing options when purchasing our devices, we enable buyers to meet their needs without placing strain on their finances, in line with our customer-oriented strategy.”

The agreement was signed by Fawaz Ghazal, CEO of FLOOSS and Majed Alhashili, General Manager of Bahrain Channels, in attendance of representatives of both parties, namely Mustfeez Aslam, Head of Research and Development, Hawra Abdullah, Senior Product Analyst and Ghufran Turki, Senior Marketing and Communication on the side of FLOOSS, as well as Ahmed Hani, Director of Strategy and Category Management, and Abduljabbar Alkhan, Project Manager from Bahrain Channels.

