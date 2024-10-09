Egypt - PayTabs Egypt, a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced a strategic partnership with Ollin, a consumer finance platform launched by Global Corp, one of Egypt’s leading non-banking financial institutions.

The collaboration aims to provide cutting-edge digital payment solutions for Ollin, revolutionising its consumer finance management.

Ollin, launched in 2022, offers a comprehensive suite of financial solutions for consumers, including instalment programs for auto loans, mortgages, home finishing, education, tuition fees, healthcare, travel, and club memberships.

This partnership between PayTabs Egypt and Ollin addresses the growing need for convenient payment options by integrating PayTabs Egypt’s solutions into Ollin’s platform. By leveraging Ollin’s diverse financial programs, the collaboration aims to enhance customer experiences and drive technological advancements in the Egyptian market.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Ollin – Global Corp,” said Haytham Morsy, PayTabs Egypt’s Commercial Country Manager. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in PayTabs Egypt’s mission to empower businesses and consumers to thrive in the growing digital economy. By leveraging our combined expertise and innovative approach, we aim to simplify the complexities of digital payments, thereby enhancing business operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of fostering innovation and progress in the digital payment ecosystem.”

The Late Mostafa Fahmy, Global Corp’s Ex-Managing Director, said, “In partnership with PayTabs Egypt, we are introducing a game-changing payment solution to the Egyptian market, fundamentally enhancing the way consumers manage their finances. By pooling our expertise and resources, we can expand our portfolio and provide users with a comprehensive suite of innovative solutions. This collaboration promises significant value creation in a rapidly evolving industry, positioning us at the forefront of digital innovation and customer satisfaction.”

This partnership follows a series of strategic collaborations forged by PayTabs Egypt with leading local and regional brands. Through these partnerships, PayTabs Egypt has provided merchants and customers with a smooth and trustworthy payment journey across various platforms and channels. PayTabs Egypt’s continued growth and achievements underscore its commitment to bolstering the financial landscape in Egypt and the broader region.

