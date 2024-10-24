Riyadh— Arab National Bank (ANB) inked a cooperation agreement with the Saudi General Organisation for Social Insurance (GOSI) and HyperPay during the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 exhibition.

The joint deal aims to facilitate the process of collecting subscriptions for social insurance service beneficiaries through the institution's electronic portal and HyperPay.

Furthermore, ANB entered into a strategic partnership with channels operated by Saudi Telecom Company (STC) to secure digital products and electronic devices for its customers through the electronic store.

On the slides on the three-day event, the Saudi lender joined forces with American Express Saudi Arabia to enable clients to withdraw cash from more than 1,000 ATMs across the Kingdom.

Leading e-payment services provider OneCard also collaborated with ANB to develop a digital card store for the bank's customers.

ANB recently unveiled its financials for the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, recording net profits amounting to SAR 3.71 billion.

During the second day of Seamless KSA 2024, MENA-focused HyperPay partnered with ACI Worldwide to boost AI-driven payment services across the region.

Seamless Saudi Arabia 2024 is set to conclude its activities today at the Riyadh Front Centre, with Mubasher Media partaking as the Media Partner.

