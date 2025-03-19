UAE – Checkout.com has teamed up with Tabby to offer flexible and high-performing payment solutions to merchants in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, Tabby will integrate BNPL solutions directly into Checkout.com’s platform, enabling merchants to offer consumers seamless, flexible payment options.

The collaboration will create a powerful ecosystem that enhances payment performance and allows merchants to expand their businesses by offering consumers their preferred payment methods.

Abdulaziz Saja, KSA General Manager at Tabby says: “By partnering with Checkout.com, we are bringing Tabby’s flexible payments to even more merchants. This gives Checkout.com’s businesses access to Tabby’s +15 million high-intent shoppers while offering their customers greater flexibility at checkout.”

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager MENA, Checkout.com, stated: “In the past 12 months, popularity of BNPL remained a preferred payment method for online shoppers in the UAE and KSA with adoption rates reaching 39% and 42% respectively.”

“This highlights the region’s growing demand for flexible payment options. Moreover, with an 80% increase in daily online shopping since 2020, consumers are eager to adopt new payment solutions,” he added.

Last February, Checkout.com and Mastercard partnered to facilitate seamless money transfers for individuals and businesses in the UAE.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher