Valu, the leading universal financial technology company in the Middle East and North Africa, unveiled Ulter, a groundbreaking payment program designed to transform how customers make high-value purchases in the luxury sector.

Ulter offers the highest credit limit in Egypt, exceeding competitors by several times, and provides flexible repayment plans of up to 60 months with no down payment, subject to the financed amount.

A lavish launch event, titled ‘Echoes of Luxury: Past Wonders Inspiring Modern Opulence,’ was hosted in partnership with CulturVator by Art D’Egypte, a renowned curator of art and culture events in the region. Held at the world’s first architectural wonder, the Djoser Pyramid, in Saqqara, the event celebrated the launch of Ulter in a majestic setting and was attended by a select group of celebrities, socialites, business leaders, high-net-worth individuals, and media.

The event featured a lineup of distinguished guest speakers, including Angela Missoni, President of Missoni; Wafaa Hendawi, Brand Ambassador of Baccarat; Marcus Jocher from Christofle; Katiuscia Di Martino and Mehdi Benbrahim from Tiffany & Co.; and globally renowned curator Giovanna Cicutto. These speakers, who travelled to Egypt to share their expertise in bridging modern design with ancient art, culture, and heritage, offered an evening of unparalleled insight and inspiration.

Ulter is designed to meet the growing demand for flexible and convenient payment solutions for high-value transactions across various categories, including luxury goods, furniture, home finishing, travel, automotive, and marine transport.

Valu has partnered with top-tier merchants in the luxury space to provide customers with a seamless financing experience.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “We are incredibly excited to launch Ulter, empowering customers to acquire coveted products and services without compromising their financial goals. By choosing the historic site of Saqqara as the backdrop for this event, we aim to showcase Egypt’s profound heritage. With an emphasis on flexibility and personalized customer care, Ulter will facilitate a worry-free ownership experience. Ulter is a key step towards driving innovative solutions and providing end-to-end, customer-centric solutions that speak directly to luxury enthusiasts.”

Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, the Founder of CulturVator by Art D’Egypte, also shared her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with Valu and extend a warm welcome to our esteemed guests at this exceptional celebration of human creativity. This event delves deep into the profound influence of Imhotep’s work, exploring the crossroads of art, design,and societal progress. Visitors exploring the sands of Saqqara are invited to witness the fusion of ancient grandeur with contemporary creativity.”

Ulter combines the expertise of Valu with some of the most prominent luxury merchants in the market, with plans to expand its network further in the near future. The program promises to enhance the luxury shopping and financing experience, enabling customers to acquire high-value products and services with competitive financing rates and tenures.

