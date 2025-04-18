KUWAIT / SUDAN - Zain Fintech, the financial services arm of Zain Group, a leading provider of innovative technologies and digital ‎lifestyle communications operating in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has launched the ‎‎‘Bede’ Digital Wallet in Sudan. ‎

The safe and secure platform will empower Zain customers in Sudan to carry out a wide range of financial ‎transactions directly via their mobile phones, without the need for a traditional bank account or card.

‎Significantly, the service is designed to work across different phone types, including basic feature and smart ‎phones, catering for the needs and requirements of the Sudanese community.‎

The initial launch phase of the service includes core transactions such as money transfers, airtime top-ups, bill ‎payments, merchant purchases, and cash deposits and withdrawals through a broad network of certified agents ‎operating across neighborhoods and market locations. ‎

The launch ceremony held in Port Sudan was attended by representatives of the Sovereign Council, federal and ‎state ministries, ambassadors, Zain management as well as industry specialists, banking partners, and media ‎representatives.‎

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Investment and Digital Officercommented, “The launch of ‘Bede’ marks a ‎major leap towards achieving digital transformation, enhancing financial inclusion, and empowering families, ‎women and youth in Sudan. The wallet’s role is to simplify everyday financial interactions and support citizens' ‎daily lives. Bede has already been successfully deployed in Bahrain and the dynamic platform has gained a ‎strong reputation for its efficiency, ease of use, and high reliability. We expect to replicate this performance in ‎Sudan and other Zain markets.”‎

Hammoud continued, “Bede aims to allow everything to be made in the palm of one’s hand, cateringto ‎consumers’ lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services. The introduction of Bede in Sudan ‎represents a major step in Zain’s strategic ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ aspirations to expand its regional ‎leadership in the fintech arena supported by our footprint, customer base, and leading technologies."‎

The rollout of Bede in Sudan is set to occur in three phases. The first involves the initial offer of the service, ‎while the second phase incorporates its integration with additional banks in Sudan and the addition of services ‎including electricity purchases and access to various government transactions. The third phase will introduce ‎banking services, international remittance services, savings and financing products, and full interoperability with ‎all banks operating in Sudan.‎

Bede operates under robust strategic partnerships and in full alignment with the policies of the Central Bank of ‎Sudan, which regulates and supervises digital wallet activities through clear legal frameworks and governance ‎policies. Several banksoversee the management of Bede’s trust accounts, ensuring accurate settlements and ‎transparent financial reporting.‎

Bede complies with national standards for anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, customer data protection, ‎and financial transparency, with the wallet also offering a secure and integrated digital financial experience that ‎prioritizes data security and user privacy.‎

More on Bede

The core value of Bede is based on the belief that everyone deserves equal opportunities to achieve their full ‎potential, and Zain is committed to leveling the playing field for all individuals.‎

The impact of Bede inSudanwill go beyond convenience and efficiency. It is designed with inclusivity at its core, ‎ensuring that it is accessible and beneficial to everyone, whether the individual is looking to transfer money to ‎their loved ones, purchase an item or manage their day-to-day expenses more efficiently.‎

Bede represents another offering in Zain’s mission to provide “meaningful connectivity” and ‘financial inclusion’ ‎to communities across all the markets in which it operates. For more, please visit https://bede.sd/‎

The Bede name and logo

Bede stems from the Arabic meaning of “in my hand”, hence the customers’ freedom to manage their ‎financials, the way they desire, in their own hands. The brand’s colors are inspired by a human approach which ‎translates to a friendly and approachable personality. The primary colors are black and white with injected bright ‎and playful colors which focus on the positive energy of banking and the human element of the brand that ‎offers a clean and direct approach. With its brand slogan “When you get more, you do more”, Bede believes in ‎providing the tools and solutions that allow everyone a level playing field to be able to achieve and go as far as ‎possible.‎

The Zain Fintech umbrella

As the financial services arm of Zain Group and playing a key part of Zain’s ‘4WARD’ strategy by introducing and ‎overseeing fintech services across the company’s Middle East and African footprint, Zain Fintech focuses on ‎rolling out innovative products and services related to payments, remittances, credit cards and micro-finance ‎within the Zain ecosystem and beyond. Other entities championed by Zain Fintech include Bede in Bahrain, Zain ‎Cash in Iraq and Jordan, and Tamam in Saudi Arabia. Zain aims to roll-out Bede services in Kuwait soon, subject ‎to regulatory approvals.‎

Innovation and investing in viable digital services such as the fast growing and much needed fintech sector is ‎critical to Zain’s sustained evolution and success in providing the communities it serves with appealing and much ‎needed digital lifestyle services.‎

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes