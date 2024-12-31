KUWAIT CITY: Demonstrating unwavering attention to the finer details of its customers' needs and aiming to enhance their banking experience in ways that impact their daily lives, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) strengthened its digital leadership in 2024 by introducing and upgrading over 90 services and features on the NBK Mobile Banking App.

Through the introduction of new services and products, alongside enhancements to existing offerings, NBK has delivered a digital experience that not only meets but often surpasses customer expectations. The App empowers users to manage their accounts and conduct banking transactions seamlessly and securely, anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need for branch visits.

This year, the NBK Mobile Banking App introduced a host of innovative features, encompassing a wide array of services and products, including but not limited to:

Al Jawhara Miles Credit Card

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK customers can now effortlessly apply for a Visa Infinite Credit Card, seamlessly linking it to their Al Jawhara or Al Jawhara Savings Accounts. This integration grants them access to a wide range of exclusive benefits, enhancing their banking experience.

This unique card, the first of its kind in the market, offers customers the unique opportunity to earn welcome miles equivalent to three times the card's credit limit, with a potential of up to 150,000 miles. Additionally, it amplifies the chances of winning in Al Jawhara account draws by threefold, significantly enhancing the likelihood of securing weekly and monthly prizes. Customers also gain increased eligibility for the grand prize draw, offering a staggering one million dinars, held three times a year.

WAMD Service

Available through the NBK Mobile Banking App, this service enables customers to send and receive money seamlessly, easily, and conveniently, using only the recipient's mobile number. No additional bank account details are required, making the process simple and efficient.

247 Visa Platinum Prepaid Card

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, customers can now transform their everyday purchases into a smart savings opportunity with the NBK 247 Visa Platinum Prepaid Cashback Card. This innovative card offers customers up to 24% cashback on their daily expenditures, making each transaction a step toward rewarding savings.

Prepaid Gift Cards

NBK Mobile Banking App enables customers to effortlessly issue digital prepaid gift cards, allowing users to quickly create and load virtual cards directly through the application. These cards can be gifted to family and friends on various occasions, offering flexibility and convenience. The recipient can easily add the card to their e-wallet and begin using it immediately for purchases both within Kuwait and internationally, as well as for online transactions.

Monthly Statement

Customers can now access their monthly statements directly from the account details page of the NBK Mobile Banking App. They have the option to customize the statement period or select specific dates and can easily share the statement via their preferred method, such as email or applications like WhatsApp, without the need to visit any of the bank's branches.

NBK Quick Send

This service empowers NBK customers to instant send funds via the NBK Mobile Banking App. Users can generate instant payment links, sending them to both NBK customers and non-customers alike, simply by entering the recipient's name, phone number, and the desired amount.

Load Account

A notable feature introduced this year to the NBK Mobile Banking App is the ability for users to load their NBK accounts using K-Net portal. This functionality allows for seamless top-ups at any time, from anywhere, even during weekends and public holidays, providing unparalleled convenience.

Al Jawhara Saver Account

Customers now can apply to the first of its kind account and get competitive rates and earn bonus interest up to 1.5% for the first year in addition to entering the Al Jawhara monthly and grand draws. The more they save, the higher interest they can earn.

Contact Your Relationship Manager

This service offers NBK Premium Services customers the ability to view their Relationship Manager’s (RM) name and contact details, as well as conveniently book appointments through the NBK Mobile Banking App. To ensure maximum convenience, customers can easily schedule appointments at their preferred times within branch working hours, simply by selecting the desired date and time with a single click. A reminder notification will be sent 24 hours in advance, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

Ordering a Secondary Prepaid Card

NBK customers now have the option to request a secondary prepaid card linked to their account through the NBK Mobile Banking application. This feature enables the primary cardholder to extend the benefits of their credit card to other family members, while maintaining full control over the spending limits, ensuring a secure and flexible way to manage family finances.

Update Civil ID

The NBK Mobile Banking App now offers customers the convenience of renewing their Civil ID through the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI). If a customer’s Civil ID has expired or is nearing expiration, an alert will appear on their screen, notifying them of the need for renewal. Upon NBK’s authorization to retrieve the necessary information from PACI, a notification is sent to the customer, prompting them to confirm if the transaction was accepted or declined, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

“Afaq” for International Transfers in GCC

NBK has introduced an advanced international transfer system through its innovative "Aafaq" service via the NBK Mobile Banking App. This service enables users to settle their transfers almost instantly, offering special rates for customers transferring funds to GCC countries in celebration of its launch.

The revamped UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card by NBK

The revamped card is the first prepaid cashback card for kids in Kuwait, it is available to all family members with age starting as low as 7 years old.

e-Dividend Payment

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, the Bank’s customers can now register for the electronic dividend (e-Dividend) transfer service. This service enables the direct deposit of cash dividend amounts into the accounts of shareholders who are registered with Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC), offering a streamlined and efficient way to receive dividends.

By offering registration for the electronic profit transfer service through the NBK Mobile Banking App, the bank aims to simplify the process for its customers, encouraging them to use their NBK accounts to subscribe to the dividend service. Notably, customers can enroll in this service via KCC using a single bank account, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

Approve In App Payment:

This service is an authenticated method that provides an additional layer of security to protect against fraudulent when making transactions using cards. In this release we are providing this service for credit, prepaid and debit cards, offering users an even more secure experience when using their cards to make transactions through the app.

Interest paid in advance with NBK Flexible Term Deposit

The latest updates to the NBK Mobile Banking App provide customers with the option to open an NBK Flexible Term Deposit and earn interest in advance, with additional flexible interest payment options available on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis. Customers can open a term deposit with a minimum amount of KD 1,000, in either KD, GBP, or USD, all through the app. Interest is calculated based on the deposit duration and the selected payment frequency, offering customers greater flexibility in managing their investments.

Personal Products and Profile Nickname

Users of the NBK Mobile Banking App can now assign a personalized name to any NBK product they hold, including accounts, cards, loans, and even beneficiaries. This feature allows users to modify or delete the product name at any time, making it easier to identify and navigate to their renamed products. As a result, users can access their products more quickly and efficiently, facilitating seamless electronic transactions. In addition to adding a personalized nickname to your profile.

Linking Minor Accounts

You can link your minor accounts to your profile easily with NBK Mobile Banking Application, where you can manage their accounts easily in addition to creating standing orders after the linkage

Hide Amount

NBK added a layer of security. Users now have the flexibility to hide/unhide the amount displayed of their products, such as accounts, credit cards, prepaid, loans, and all types of deposits whenever they want. This gives them more privacy when opening the application in public places. It’s simple, all the customers have to do is shake their devices to hide/unhide the balances.

Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA)

As the first mobile banking application in the GCC, NBK Mobile Banking received the MASA Security Certificate on Google Play, verifying the security and safety of the app. NBK is committed to providing the most secure digital financial services and strives to maintain the best-in-class digital security standards.

Submit Your Suggestions

As part of NBK's commitment to maintaining continuous communication with its customers and responding to their feedback on the bank's services, users of the NBK Mobile Banking App can now submit and send their suggestions on a range of topics, including accounts, cards, loans, payments, and transfers. This feature allows the bank to actively engage with its customers and enhance their overall banking experience.

See All New Updates

NBK Mobile App users can explore the latest services and products in detail, including their features, benefits, and how to make the most of them. This feature ensures that users have all the information they need about new products, empowering them to make informed decisions before applying for or utilizing these offerings.

No Minimum Balance for New Account Opening

In additional to the seamless banking solutions provided by NBK, customers can now also have the option to open a new account with zero minimum through NBK Mobile Banking App balance and enjoy a world-class digital banking experience without having the need to visit the branch.

Numerous Improvements

In addition to the introduction of new services, NBK has made several enhancements to existing features in the NBK Mobile Banking App in 2024. Customers can now seamlessly add prepaid cards issued through the app to their Apple Wallet immediately upon issuance. Additionally, they now have the option to select their Prepaid card PIN at the time of issuance for selected card types, offering greater convenience and control over their banking experience.

The new enhancements also allow users to view the outstanding balances in their accounts, along with the remaining monthly transfer limit, all on the same screen. This feature makes it easier for customers to track their monthly transfer activity, showing both the amounts they have already transferred and what remains, thereby helping them to better manage their accounts and control their monthly transfers. In addition to that, users can capture their device name in device management page

Furthermore, for quick access to send and receive services from main dashboard. Users can make quick payment transactions or splitting invoices, the names of the sender, beneficiary, and the payment purpose are clearly displayed. Additionally, when entering the IBAN number of the recipient, their bank details automatically appear on the screen, streamlining and accelerating the transfer process for a more efficient experience.

NBK Mobile Banking users can now make their transfers faster and easier by showing their mobile number to appear as a new beneficiary for other NBK App users, so that they can transfer money using the phone number, NBK customers can customize and modify their names displayed in the NBK Mobile Banking App, where they can keep the name as it is or modify it and make it shorter or in the way they prefer to display it according to their wishes and preferences, and users can customize and modify the names of their devices displayed in the application from the option “Manage Devices”, the way they prefer to display them on their screens.

Commenting on these achievements, Mr. Mohammed Al-Dakheel, Head of Digital Banking Business at NBK, stated: "At NBK, we are committed to advancing our digital excellence by continually enhancing the services offered through the NBK Mobile Banking App, a platform our customers trust to efficiently complete their banking transactions."

"Throughout 2024, we continued to introduce new services and enhancements to the App, aiming to deliver a pioneering digital banking experience that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations," added Al-Dakheel. He also highlighted a notable growth in banking operations completed through the App, reflecting an increase in customer satisfaction with the services it offers.

As a testament to NBK's leadership in digital banking, the NBK Mobile Banking App was awarded the "Best Mobile Banking App" in Kuwait by Global Finance. The accolade was presented during the magazine's annual ceremony in London, where it also recognized the "Best Consumer Digital Banks -2024."

