KUWAIT CITY - Zain Kuwait has partnered with global technology solutions provider, Huawei, to implement a Business Support System (BSS) digital transformation project.

This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s digital transformation journey, aiming to enhance its technological infrastructure with cutting-edge solutions that comprehensively improve operational efficiency and accelerate the growth of new services to enrich customer experiences.

The project was penciled at Zain’s headquarters in Shuwaikh, attended by Nawaf Al-Gharabally, CEO of Zain Kuwait; Steven Yi, President of Huawei Regional Joint Chiefs of Staff; Phillip Gan, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, along with senior executives and teams from both companies.

This project, that positions Zain as the first operator in Kuwait to implement a BSS digital upgrade, serves as a key pillar in advancing Zain’s ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy and vision as the company continues to lead Kuwait’s digital transformation as a technology-driven innovator.

Commenting on the occasion, Nawaf Al-Gharabally stated: “Zain is committed to building smarter and more agile digital networks that enhance the company’s transition to a techco innovator, reaffirming our position as a pioneer of ICT technologies in Kuwait.”

“This pivotal digital transformation project with our strategic partners Huawei writes a new chapter in Zain’s journey of achievements, that will unlock unlimited opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate the growth of new services, simplify processes, and streamline transactions. This enables us to offer more innovative and dynamic experiences to Kuwait’s largest customer base of individual, enterprise and government clientele.”

“The next-generation BSS will drive a major transformation in our operations across various aspects, including greater service flexibility, enhanced customer experiences, and improved innovation capabilities. This will significantly boost our ability to meet the needs of customers and businesses in smarter and more efficient ways.”

The Zain Kuwait CEO concluded: “Today, we take this step under our new ‘4WARD strategy - Progress with Purpose’, which is built on four key forces: Customer Delight, Digital Zain, Purpose and Action, and Collaborative Growth. All these forces are embodied in this project, and we look forward to seeing its fruitful results as we implement and launch it operationally in the future.”

Steven Yi remarked: “Zain has always been at the forefront of industry innovation, driving success in the 5G era, and is moving towards deeper digital transformation. As the core support for Zain service operation, BSS will continue to enable service agility, customer experience optimization, and B2B service expansion in the next decade.”

He continued: “Huawei is honored to remain a long-term strategic partner of Zain to reinforce its leadership. We will fully invest the best resources to ensure high-quality BSS project delivery and support Zain in accelerating Techco transformation, building on the successes we have achieved together over the past decades.”

The new-generation BSS system will support personalized marketing strategies, intelligent recommendations, and an omni-channel user experience to improve customer satisfaction. It will accelerate the launch of new services and packages, reduce market response time, and optimize business performance.

Additionally, automation and digitization solutions embedded within the new system will enhance the efficiency of business operations for both consumer and enterprise sectors, drive the growth of SME customers, and improve overall operational efficiency. The system’s smart operations will also reduce maintenance costs and ensure service continuity through real-time monitoring and intelligent management of operations and maintenance.

This collaboration reflects Zain and Huawei’s strong partnership over the decades. As a long-term partner, Huawei will support Zain in accelerating the BSS upgrade through its leading solutions and global technical expertise, ensuring the successful implementation of the project.

Beyond a mere technological upgrade, this initiative represents a critical phase in Zain’s digital transformation. It paves the way for more innovative, flexible, and efficient digital services for both individual and enterprise customers.

This milestone highlights Zain’s continued leadership in advancing its infrastructure to keep pace with rapid developments in telecom and ICT, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class service quality and user experience. The initiative aligns with Zain’s strategic vision to maintain a competitive edge in the digital era by providing world-class services, innovations, and exceptional customer experiences.

Through Zain’s 4WARD strategy, the company looks to maximize its full potential as a customer-centric, future-proof, and impactful leading regional TechCo conglomerate.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

