Egypt - Telda has announced the launch of a new in-app investment service, allowing users to invest in equities listed on the Egyptian Exchange as well as a range of investment funds.

The company said the feature enables users to execute buy and sell orders, track stock prices in real time, and subscribe to fund units directly through the application—without the need for traditional brokerage channels. Users can also open investment accounts digitally using their national ID, eliminating the need to visit physical branches.

The new offering builds on Telda’s existing suite of services, which includes prepaid cards, money transfers, and bill payments. With the addition of securities trading, the company is expanding its platform into a more comprehensive financial services ecosystem.

Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda, said the launch reflects the company’s broader strategy to diversify its financial services and provide more accessible tools for personal finance management. He added that simplifying the investment process is key to enabling wider participation in financial markets.

Telda noted that the investment service is fully integrated with its card system, allowing users to fund their investment accounts seamlessly and access returns through their Telda cards. This includes the ability to withdraw funds or use investment proceeds for everyday transactions.

The launch comes as part of the company’s efforts to expand financial inclusion and support the ongoing digital transformation of Egypt’s financial sector.

Telda added that the service is designed to appeal to a broad user base, including individuals with limited prior experience in financial markets, by offering a simplified and user-friendly investment experience.

Founded in 2022, Telda has grown rapidly as a digital payments platform in Egypt. The introduction of investment services marks a further step in its expansion within the country’s fast-evolving fintech landscape.

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