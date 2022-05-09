Saudi-based Zamil Industrial Investment Company said its board of directors has appointed Abdulla Mohammed A. Al Zamil as its new chairman, while Bander Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil is the new Vice Chairman (Non-Executive).

Founded in 1998 at Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Zamil Industrial is a premier business group engaged in the development of innovative design and engineering solutions for use in the construction industry.

Following the announcement, Al Zamil has stepped down from his role as CEO and Mohammed Ali A. Al-Sahib, an industry veteran with over 22 years of practical experience, has been elevated to the post.

Al Sahib has an Executive MBA from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals as well as a BA in Business Statistics and Operations Management from the University of Denver in the US.

He had earlier held a number of executive and management positions and has distinguished experience in the construction sector as well as management and business development strategies.

Also the board has approved the formation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee with the following members: Adel Saleh Mohsen Al Ghassab – Chairman (Independent); Saud Ghassan Ahmed Al Sulaiman – Member (Independent) and Bander Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Zamil – Member (Non-Executive).

