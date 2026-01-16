RIYADH — Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Dr. Leila Benali in Riyadh on Thursday.

The ministers discussed areas of mutual interest, including cooperation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed an executive program for cooperation on renewable energy, including enabling national companies to implement renewable energy projects in both countries, under the memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation signed between the Saudi and Moroccan governments in May 2022.

The executive program aims to strengthen the bilateral partnership and expand mutual investment, supporting cooperation on renewable energy projects in both countries and in third markets.

It also promotes cooperation between the two countries’ national companies across renewable power generation, energy storage, grid integration, electricity transmission, and grid development.

The program further covers the integration of renewable energy into development and infrastructure projects, the delivery of projects developed and operated using renewable energy, and the establishment of research and training centers to advance renewable energy technologies, capacity-building, and knowledge transfer.

