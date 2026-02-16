Saudi-based Acwa Power, the world's largest private water desalination company, leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen, has announced the launch of full commercial operations at its 501MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) linked to its Riverside Solar project in Uzbekistan.

Acwa owns 100% of the project company behind the Riverside Solar complex located in the Tashkent region, which includes a 200MW photovoltaic plant (Plant 1) and the battery storage installation, said the company in its Saudi bourse filing.

The key battery facility, Plant 2, has been implemented in co-ordination with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan.

The start-up marks a milestone in Uzbekistan’s efforts to integrate renewable energy capacity with grid-scale storage as the country expands its power infrastructure, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

