Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in the region, has signed a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams.

The agreement entails an installation of a rooftop solar plant on the premise of Armacell’s facility located at Bahrain International Investment Park in Hidd, said the company in a statement.

As per the deal, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for financing, designing, building, commissioning, operating, and maintaining the solar plant for the duration of the agreement.

Construction has already begun and the plant is expected to be completed by the year end, it added.

The solar plant has a capacity of 1 megawatt-peak and is expected to produce over 1.6 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of clean energy in the first year of operation.

This would meet 60% of the facility’s energy consumption needs and reduce 1,130 metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually, said the company.

By working with solar developers, leading businesses can reduce their energy costs without any upfront investment or operational risk, while maintaining focus on their core operations and enjoying the benefits of clean energy, it stated.

Neville D'souza, Managing Director of Armacell Middle East, said: "We strive to continually honour our commitment towards more sustainable operations in Bahrain and beyond. The solar PPA with Yellow Door Energy enables us to substantially reduce our carbon emissions and increase our cost efficiencies. This is undoubtedly a great step forward for Armacell in the region."

Yellow Door Energy’s Country Director (Bahrain and KSA) Khaled Chebaro said: "We are proud to partner with Armacell Middle East Company. This is one of several projects we currently have in Bahrain, demonstrating our company’s growth and commitment to the kingdom."

"We look forward to supporting businesses switch to clean energy, reduce their electricity costs and contribute to the kingdom’s net zero by 2060 Initiative," he added.

