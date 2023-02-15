Dana Gas will inject $100 million in investments into the Egyptian market in 2023 and 2024, CEO Patrick Allman Ward told Asharq Business on February 13th.

He added, on the sidelines of the sixth edition of the Egypt International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (EGYPS 2023), that his company is "very interested" in the bids Egypt intends to launch soon for oil and natural gas exploration, adding that "We are currently studying the items related to this investment opportunity."

On February 12th, Egyptian Petroleum minister Tarek El-Molla revealed that Egypt plans to launch three international bids for oil and gas exploration this year