The Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat and Chairman of AMEA Power Hussain Al Nowais have mulled over ways to increase the company's investments in the renewable energy field in Egypt, according to an official statement.

The discussion came on the sidelines of the minister’s participation in the 15th session of the general assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

The two parties addressed the latest developments of adding 300 megawatt-hour (MWh) in battery storage to the 500-megawatt Abydos 1 project, launched last month in Aswan.

They also discussed the 500-MW wind energy generation project in the Gulf of Suez, with the new capacities to be connected to the unified grid early next summer.

Furthermore, Esmat and Al Nowais reviewed adding capacities of up to 1,500 MW to this project through standalone storage batteries. They discussed measures to accelerate carrying out the project for its significance in achieving stability for the grid and maximizing returns from renewables.

Within the framework of the cooperation between Egypt’s electricity sector and the UAE-based Al Nowais Group, the two officials touched upon the implementation updates of the Abydos 2 project with a capacity of 1,000 MW of solar power, in addition to 600 MWh of battery storage.

On his part, Esmat highlighted the importance of leveraging natural resources, particularly new and renewable energies, with the aim to bring the contribution of renewable energy to Egypt’s energy mix to more than 42% by 2030 and 65% in 2040.

