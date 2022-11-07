The United Arab Emirates will be a responsible supplier of oil and gas for as long as the world needs, its President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said on Monday at the start of two weeks of climate talks in Egypt.

He added the Gulf nation, which is one of OPEC's biggest producers but has also invested in renewable energy, was focused on reducing the carbon impact of its fossil fuel output.

"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas," he said.

"Oil and gas in the UAE is among the least carbon intensive around the world and we will continue to focus on lowering carbon emissions emanating from this sector."

Egypt's Conference of the Parties (COP) is the latest of decades of U.N. talks to try to curb climate change caused by the use of fossil fuels.

Next year's COP28 summit will be hosted by the UAE in Dubai's Expo City and will assess the implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement that seeks to limit to global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The UAE president said his country was among the first in the Gulf region to announce a plan for carbon neutrality by 2050 and last week signed a $100 billion agreement with the United States with the goal goal of adding 100 gigawatts of renewable energy globally by 2035.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad, Nafisa Eltahir and Omar Fahmy Editing by Gareth Jones and Barbara Lewis)