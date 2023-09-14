Tullow Oil Plc’s assets in the central African nation of Gabon, which account for around a quarter of its crude production, remain unaffected by a presidential coup last month, Bloomberg reported.

The Africa-focused company produced about 12,800 barrels a day of oil from non-operated assets in the nation, Tullow said in its half-year results on Wednesday, the news agency reported.

“Everything has been business as usual, there’s been a number of cargo liftings,” Chief Executive Officer Rahul Dhir said of Gabon in an interview with Bloomberg. “We’ve obviously watched carefully, but it’s been fine.”

Military officers in oil-producing Gabon overthrew the government on August 30, detaining President Ali Bongo before later releasing him and appointed a new leader after the Central African country's election commission concluded Bongo had won a third term.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)