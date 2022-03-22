Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved subsidies for oil, gas, and electricity to counter the impact of high energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prime minister said.

The measures will be in place from May to July, Prayuth Chan-ocha told a news conference. Diesel prices will continue to be capped at 30 baht per litre until the end of April and be subsidised thereafter, he said.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



