RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman on Thursday discussed the importance of signing a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Thailand Supattanapong Punmeechaow.



During a virtual meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in the fields of energy.



The two ministers emphasized the importance of supporting stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producing and consuming countries, and the need to ensure the supply of all energy sources in global markets. They noted that the Kingdom will continue to be a reliable partner for ensuring Thailand's crude oil supplies.



During the meeting, the two ministers also stressed the importance of encouraging both parties to work on various cooperation opportunities, including hydrogen centers, carbon extraction and storage, renewable energy, and other areas of common interest.

