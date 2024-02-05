Abu Soma Touristic Development has inked a partnership agreement with TAQA Gas, a subsidiary of TAQA Arabia, to provide natural gas to the former’s Somabay resort in the Red Sea governorate, as per an emailed press release.

“TAQA Gas places significant emphasis on supporting the country's strategy in the natural gas sector through increased investments and expansion plans, coupled with ongoing advancements in cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive solutions,” Managing Director of TAQA Gas Tarek El-Hawari commented.

“This agreement is a culmination of these efforts, representing a crucial step towards enhancing development in the energy distribution sector,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).