RIYADH — Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said that the NEOM project seeks to build renewable energy through wind and solar in order to achieve the goal of NEOM being an environmentally friendly tourist city.



Addressing the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Riyadh on Wednesday, he said that the NEOM project includes Oxagon, which would be the largest floating industrial city in the world.



Oxagon is featuring an automated port and an integrated supply chain where advanced manufacturing industries will be stimulated. It will be a new paradigm where people, industries and technology come together in harmony with nature. The new floating city touted to be the ‘world’s largest floating structure.’



The project consists of 15 islands, which are among the most beautiful tourist destinations in the Kingdom, Al-Nasr said while pointing out that the project plan includes green and open cities where animals also live.



The four-day event with the theme of ‘Travel for a better future’ will conclude on Thursday.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).