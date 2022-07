Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. has appointed Metab Al-Shahrani as the CEO starting from 24 July 2022.

He will take over from Omar Ali Al-Ruhaily, who has been moved to Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

Al-Shahrani holds an Executive MBA from London Business School and a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals. He has previously held various positions in SABIC.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz )

brinda.darasha@lseg.com