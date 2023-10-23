Saudi Arabia - JinkoSolar, a leading solar and energy storage company, has announced that it has signed the largest ever supply agreement with Acwa Power for its 3.8 GW N-type Tiger Neo panels at two of its key projects - 1,581MWp Al Kahfah and 2,257MWp AR Rass 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Produced using N-type TOPCon technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes, the Tiger Neo solar modules offer industry-leading efficiency along with reduced degradation and temperature coefficient, enhanced bifacial factor, and unparalleled yield per watt to reduce system lifetime energy cost.

This historically important supply agreement validates the Tiger Neo’s performance, durability, and reliability advantage over conventional solar panels, as well as its competitiveness.

Moreover, it proves the confidence utility-scale customers have in JinkoSolar’s ability to deliver on its commitments, it stated.

"N-type TOPCon technology will help ensure our solar projects meet performance goals to provide clean, competitively priced energy for desalination, and hydrogen production as well as to our customers across the Middle East," said Yunhe Lv, Executive VP of Acwa China.

"We look forward to a much broader, higher level and strategic alliance with JinkoSolar in solar, energy storage and other renewable fields," he stated.

Robin Li, GM of JinkoSolar Mena, said Acwa continues to be the largest power and sea desalination company, and also a pioneer in green energy transition.

"We are excited to be expanding our MENA footprint and engaging in a more diversified and innovative cooperation with Acwa," he added.

