Dhahran: Saudi Arabian Oil Company "Saudi Aramco" has dismissed media reports claiming that its blue hydrogen plans have been put on hold, affirming that such claims are inaccurate.



In a statement today, the Company confirmed that its goal of producing up to 11 million tons of blue ammonia, a carrier of blue hydrogen, by 2030 remains unchanged.

Aramco continues to work with potential customers and other stakeholders around the world, and is making real progress across the blue hydrogen value chain.

This includes receiving the world’s first independent certification with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) for blue ammonia and blue hydrogen production, as well as delivering three shipments of blue ammonia to customers in Asia.