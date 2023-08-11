Dhahran: Aramco has established new Business Line Executive Vice President (“EVP”) positions in its Upstream and Downstream operating segments.

The creation of these positions follows the establishment of the Upstream President and Downstream President positions in July to help drive the Company’s long-term strategy across its value chain and global portfolio.



Therefore, as approved by the Board of Directors, the following four new Business Line EVP appointments will be effective from September 1, 2023:



•Upstream: Abdul Hameed A. Al Dughaither has been appointed Business Line Executive Vice President of Exploration, Petroleum Engineering & Drilling, and Abdulkarim A. Al Ghamdi has been appointed the Business Line Executive Vice President of Gas. Both positions report to the Upstream President.



•Downstream: Ibrahim Q. Al Buainain has been appointed Business Line Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, and Yasser M. Mufti has been appointed Business Line Executive Vice President of Products & Customers. Both positions report to the Downstream President.