Doha, Qatar: Enhancing public-private partnership for sustainability and circular economy, the Ministry of Municipality has awarded a number of tenders to private companies to build new projects or operate existing ones, said an official.

“Within these tenders, a private company is operating a Waste Treatment Center which is recycling 2,300 tonnes of waste daily,” said Assistant Director of the Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hassan Al Nasr.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that a tender has been awarded to build a new engineered landfill equipped with advanced technologies to ensure sustainability.

“Four waste transfer stations have been assigned to private companies to transport the wastes from these stations to the recycling plant in Mesaieed,” said Al Nasr. He said that the Ministry of Municipality adopts new technologies to boost the recycling sector for sustainability. “Waste transfer stations not only transfer waste but also segregate them before being transported to the recycling plants,” said Al Nasr.

He said that Al Afja area for Recycling Industries houses several factories for recycling oil, medical waste, wood, metal, electronic items, plastic, tyres, batteries, segregation and recycling of construction waste and producing organic cement, recycling glass and cloth among others.

“Located in Mesaieed Industrial Area, approximately 40km south of Doha, Al Ajfa is being developed as a hub for the recycling industry to meet Qatar’s ambitious goals for sustainability and circular economy,” said Al Nasr.

He said that the cooperation between the government and private sectors in the field of waste management during the past period has been a successful experience and contributed to achieving great accomplishments, most notably reaching a zero-waste rate during FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as well as disposing of all discarded tyres in the country by private sector factories.

These projects have contributed significantly to reducing waste going to landfills and increasing the number of recyclable materials, which is in line with achieving the goals of the National Development Strategy of the State of Qatar.

Enabling the private sector to implement waste recycling projects in various fields reflects the Ministry of Municipality’s commitment to sustainable waste management and promoting the circular economy, which contributes to raising the efficiency of the waste management system in Qatar in future.

Following Qatar National Vision 2030, the state has been keen to achieve a balance between the components of sustainable development, which represents a comprehensive framework for improving the optimal utilisation of waste with the participation of all institutions and groups of society at the governmental and private levels.

The ministry is also working to encourage various segments of society to reduce waste and raise awareness among them through the “Zero Waste” campaign for developing recycling practices in the country.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

