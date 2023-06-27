Global integrated energy group OQ and leading international contractor Deme Group have signed an agreement with Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom) for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia at a key facility in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

Hydrom, the orchestrator and masterplanner of Oman's green hydrogen industry, is fully owned by Energy Development Oman and regulated by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

Deme said it was designed to produce wind power and solar energy with a combined renewable power capacity of around 1.3 GW in Phase 1 and potentially over 2.7 GW when Phase 2 is realised.

The Phase One is set to see production of 330,000 tonnes of green ammonia, while in Phase Two it will be more than 650,000 tonnes.

Detailed engineering for Hyport Duqm will now start and the subsequent construction of both the renewable power and downstream sites where the green hydrogen (electrolyser) and green ammonia plants will be located.

The Hyport Duqm project is part of Oman's Vision 2040. It is being developed by Belgian dredger Deme Concessions and OQ on a 150 sq km area within the Special Economic Zone at Duqm.

On behalf of Hyport Coordination Company, the agreement was signed by Najla Al Jamali, the Chief Executive of Alternative Energy at OQ, and Martin D’Uva, Managing Director of Deme Concessions.

"Together with Deme, we are pleased to sign this agreement to develop the Hyport Duqm project into a global centre for production of green hydrogen, which combines renewable energy, manufacturing, downstream and logistics activities with a focus on decarbonisation efforts and electricity production," she noted.

Al Jamali pointed out that this agreement reflected the commitment of the OQ Group to realize this plan.

"It is an important step towards achieving zero carbon neutrality by the year 2050, and positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a global centre for green industries," she added.

D’Uva said: "After nearly three years of joint development with our partner OQ, we are thrilled to accelerate our transformative journey towards a green hydrogen-powered future and to support Oman in achieving its ambitious green energy targets, while strengthening DEME’s long-term presence in the sultanate."

"The project will harness the immense potential of hydrogen as a clean and versatile energy carrier, leveraging Oman’s strategic location and abundant renewable resources to establish a robust green hydrogen ecosystem," he added.

A global integrated energy company with roots in Oman, OQ has operations across 16 countries, covering the entire value chain - from exploration and production to marketing and distribution of end-user products.

Its fuels and chemicals are sold in over 60 countries worldwide, making us a pioneer in the energy sector.

