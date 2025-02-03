Muscat: Total local production and imports of natural gas by the end of December 2024 amounted to about 56.54 billion cubic metres. This is an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, when the total amounted to 53.92 billion cubic metres.

Statistics showed that industrial projects accounted for 51.3 percent of natural gas uses in the Sultanate of Oman until the end of December 2024, and amounted to 29.54 billion cubic metres.

The total use of natural gas for oilfields amounted to 12.13 billion cubic metres, power generation stations 15.10 billion cubic metres and industrial sector 251.40 million cubic metres.

It is worth noting that the non-associated production of natural gas, including imports, amounted to 44.92 billion cubic metres, while the associated production amounted to 11.61 billion cubic metres.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).