Muscat – H E Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign minister, received Dr Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), in Muscat today.

During the high-level meeting, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate of Oman and the CTBTO. The discussions focused on enhancing technical partnerships and exploring new avenues to support the organisation’s global mission.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to international cooperation and the principles of multilateralism as essential pillars for global stability. Furthermore, they emphasised the vital importance of strengthening the international disarmament and non-proliferation regime to ensure a more secure and peaceful world.

