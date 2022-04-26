Oman Water and Wastewater Services company has started of the trial run for the new water pipeline project worth RO150 million ($388 million) from Sohar desalination plant to A’Dhahirah.

Ibrahim Hamad Al Hasani, Senior Manager of the project said that the water pipeline is 230 km long and that 15 water tanks were built (with a capacity of 451,000 cu m) in the wilayats of Sohar, Ibri and Dhank.

Four pumping stations were also set up, with a total pumping capacity of 144,000 cu m per day, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The water pipeline is constructed in parallel with the current water pipeline between Sohar and the Governorate of Al Buraimi, which will contribute to providing future water needs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).