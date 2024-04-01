Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total production of electricity till the end of January 2024 recorded a rise of 14.1% to reach 2609.3 GW per hour compared to 2287.2 GW per hour during the corresponding period in 2023, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Statistics indicate that the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah recorded a total production capacity of 1660.1 GW per hour.

The total production in the Governorate of Muscat reached 1.7 GW per hour, while in the Governorate of Dhofar, it stood at 297.2 GW per hour.

Total production in the governorates of North Al Shariqyah and South Al Sharqiyah increased by 30.5 to reach 627.9 GW per hour, while total production declined in the Governorate of Al Wusta by 93.5 per cent to reach 1.4 GW per hour.

In the Governorate of Musandam, total production went up by 14.2 per cent to reach 24.4 GW per hour.

Moreover, the Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity production till the end of January 2024 increased by 17.7 per cent to stand at 2608.2 GW per hour.

On the other hand, Oman’s water production rose by 1.8 per cent to reach 42,185,700 cubic metres by the end of January 2024 compared to 41,421,600 cubic metres produced during the corresponding period in 2023.

