Offshore wind energy has grown from an experimental concept into a major force in the global renewable energy transition, driven by technological advances, falling costs and rising demand for clean and reliable power. Once constrained by shallow waters and high construction costs, offshore wind is now reshaping national energy strategies across Europe, Asia and North America.

The earliest offshore wind projects were developed in the early 1990s off the coast of Denmark. These initial installations were small and located close to shore, using modest turbines and simple foundations. Developers faced major challenges, including corrosion from saltwater, difficult marine conditions and limited installation technology. As a result, offshore wind grew slowly in its early years, trailing behind onshore wind and solar power.

Progress accelerated in the early 2000s as countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Denmark invested heavily in offshore wind to strengthen energy security and meet climate targets. Improvements in turbine design allowed for larger blades and taller towers, significantly increasing electricity output. Advances in marine engineering and specialised installation vessels also helped reduce costs and improve reliability.

By the 2010s and early 2020s, offshore wind had moved firmly into the mainstream. Turbines producing eight megawatts or more became standard and wind farms were built farther from shore to access stronger and more consistent winds. China emerged as a global leader, rapidly expanding offshore capacity and demonstrating the technology’s scalability at national level. At the same time, competitive auctions and supply chain maturity helped drive costs down, making offshore wind increasingly competitive with fossil fuels.

Recent projects have pushed the boundaries even further. Turbines exceeding 15 megawatts are now being deployed, each capable of powering tens of thousands of homes. Major offshore wind farms are under construction or planned in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea, the South China Sea and along the eastern coast of the United States.

Floating offshore wind technology is also gaining momentum, allowing turbines to be installed in deep waters where fixed foundations are not feasible. Although still at an early stage, floating wind has the potential to unlock vast new areas for development worldwide.

Offshore wind is increasingly being integrated into broader energy systems. Developers are linking wind farms with large-scale battery storage and green hydrogen production, allowing surplus electricity to be stored or converted into clean fuels for industry and transport. This approach strengthens the role of offshore wind not only as a source of power, but also as a foundation for wider energy transformation.

In the Middle East, offshore wind remains largely undeveloped, but interest is growing. Studies suggest the region has substantial offshore wind potential if suitable regulatory frameworks and investment models are established. Oman, in particular, has emerged as a regional leader in renewable energy planning, with a national target of generating around 30 per cent of its electricity from clean sources by 2030. While current wind projects in Oman are focused on onshore development, including large-scale installations at Al Duqm and other sites, the country’s long coastline along the Arabian Sea and Sea of Oman offers future opportunities for offshore wind exploration as technology matures.

The arrival of large wind turbine components at Omani ports and the expansion of wind-related infrastructure reflect the country’s growing expertise in renewable energy deployment. This foundation could support offshore wind development in the longer term, particularly as floating technologies reduce depth-related constraints.

Despite strong momentum, offshore wind still faces challenges. High upfront investment costs, complex permitting processes, grid connection requirements and environmental considerations all need careful management. Supply chain constraints and workforce availability are also becoming more prominent as global deployment accelerates.

Even with these challenges, the outlook for offshore wind remains positive. With abundant wind resources at sea, rapid technological innovation and increasing policy support, offshore wind is expected to play a central role in meeting global decarbonisation goals. From its early beginnings off European coastlines to its expanding global footprint and future potential in regions such as Oman, offshore wind energy continues to evolve as one of the most promising sources of clean power.

