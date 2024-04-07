Muscat: The production of automobile fuel by refineries and petroleum industries in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 15.5 percent at the end of February 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Statistics indicate that the production of standard-grade petrol (M-91) by Oman refineries decreased by 16 percent at the end of February 2024, compared to the output of super-grade petrol (M-95) which rose by 25 percent.

The total production of M-91 automobile fuel reached about 2.38 million barrels, while its sales amounted to 2.23 million barrels. The production of M-95 was recorded at 2.21 million barrels, with sales reaching 2.47 million barrels.

The production of gas oil (diesel) decreased by 17 percent, reaching 4.58 million barrels while its sales reached 2.25 million barrels. Aviation fuel production also increased by 36 percent, reaching 2.10 million barrels, with its sales reaching 742,900 barrels. The production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reached 1.41 million barrels, while its sales reached 1.63 million barrels.

With regard to petrochemicals, statistics show that gasoline production increased by 22 percent, reaching 28,400 metric tonnes, while paraxylene production reached 100,100 metric tonnes, rising by 31 percent. Polypropylene production decreased by 6 percent, reaching 38,300 metric tonnes, but its sales increased by 77 percent and reached 6,000 metric tonnes.

The Sultanate of Oman’s exports of M-91 automotive fuel decreased by 13 percent to reach 505,800 barrels, while the M-95 fuel saw an increase of 691 percent to reach 276,900 barrels at the end of February 2024. Exports of gas oil (diesel) reached 2.12 million barrels and 1.33 million barrels of aviation fuel, while exports of liquefied petroleum gas amounted to 147,000.

Paraxylene exports reached 102,400 metric tonnes, gasoline exports reached 25,200 metric tonnes, and polypropylene exports reached 25,200 metric tonnes.

