Ras Al Khaimah Municipality announced the participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure as a Government Partner, EDF as the Gold Sponsor, and Ledvance as the Silver Sponsor at the RAK Energy Summit, which is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and will be held on November 27 & 28, 2024 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center.

The event, in its second edition, is expected to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among thought leaders, trailblazers, and decision-makers from both government and private sectors under the theme “Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future.”

On the announcement of the partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “The UAE is a pioneer in developing and adopting the latest sustainability practices and solutions that support its transition to clean energy. RAK Energy Summit supports the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, that calls for increasing the share of clean energy capacity in the total energy mix and tripling the share of renewable energy by 2030. The Summit is an ideal opportunity for stakeholders to network, form partnerships, and develop sustainable energy solutions that can further cement the UAE’s position as a global driver of energy security and climate action.”

Luc Koechlin, Managing Director and CEO, EDF Middle East, said "We are excited to participate in the upcoming RAK Energy Summit, where EDF will showcase our innovative solutions in renewable energies and storage. This summit is a crucial opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and stakeholders, driving forward the transition to a sustainable energy landscape.”

Michelangelo Annovazzi, MEA Regional Head, Ledvance, said “Embracing our role as a silver sponsor of the RAK Energy Summit reflects our commitment as a lighting company to illuminate the path towards a sustainable future, where every light we shine carries the promise of cleaner, brighter future. Our goal is to implement practical sustainability initiatives that benefit our customers and the environment, ensuring our products and operations have a significant positive impact while maintaining strict compliance standards.”

The summit’s agenda includes critical topics for the energy transition, such as the role of cities and urban administration in the energy transition, future grids, future fuels, and the role of innovation in meeting net-zero targets, with a focus on the private sector. Attendees can look forward to individual presentations, panel discussions, structured networking sessions, and live demonstrations showcasing the next opportunities in sustainable energy. Several private roundtable discussions on emerging topics are also planned.