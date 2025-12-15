ADNOC Distribution will serve more than 8,000 vehicles a day during the Liwa International Festival 2026, where it is participating as the exclusive energy partner, the company’s chief executive said.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Bader Al Lamki, ‏Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said the company has rolled out its largest operational plan to date for the festival, aimed at ensuring smooth fuel supply and smart services for visitors.

The plan includes eight mobile fuel trucks deployed at strategic locations in Moreeb Dune, Liwa and Mezairaa, in addition to permanent service station No. 977. This will raise daily refuelling capacity by 33 percent to about 388,000 litres, enabling the company to meet peak demand throughout the event.

Al Lamki said ADNOC Distribution has also increased its fleet of refuelling and mobile maintenance vehicles by 36 percent compared with last year, supported by more than 200 field staff to ensure uninterrupted operations, including during high-traffic days.

He said the plan builds on the sucess of last year’s festival, which served more than 180,000 vehicles, and includes flexible resource deployment to manage surges in attendance.

In addition to fuel services, ADNOC Distribution is providing digital and mobility solutions, including mobile units for smart tag installation and e-wallet activation, electric vehicle charging through its E2GO network, and vehicle care services such as oil changes, car washing and gas cylinder refills for campers.

The company is also operating ADNOC Oasis retail outlets and cafes at the festival site.