Wadi Dayqah’s Dam gate was opened on Thursday as other dams in the northern governorates of Oman got their share of rain water.

“We just opened it for a short while to clear the sediments and debris that had gathered,” said Yousuf al Manthari, Director of Department of Dams, Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The Wadi Imti Dam in the Wilayat of Izki, one of the groundwater recharge dams with a storage capacity estimated at 700 thousand m³ is also reported as being in full capacity.

The four-day rains that resulted from low pressure saw the filling of groundwater recharge dams in Al Qabil too.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources reported that Shinas got the highest amount of rainfall recording 200mm. Shinas had continued to receive rain on Wednesday as well.

The ministry issued its report on the distribution of rainfall over a number of wilayats in the Sultanate of Oman during the period from February 11 to 14 and Shinas took the lead with 200mm.

The other wilayats who received rain in impressive amount are Dibba recording 169mm, Yanqul 146 mm, Al Awabi 144 mm, Sur 139 mm, Mad'ha 138 mm, Al Buraimi 125 mm, Dima W'attayeen 121 mm, Izki 120 mm, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar 119 mm, Barka and Ibra 118 mm and Qurayat 101mm.

