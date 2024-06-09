Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total electricity generation recorded an increase of 7 percent to reach 8,152.3 gigawatts per hour by the end of March 2024 compared to 7,619.6 gigawatts per hour in the same period during 2023.

This massive growth underscores the country’s ongoing efforts to bolster its energy infrastructure and meet the rising demands of its populace.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah recorded a total generation of 5,049.8 gigawatts per hour.

Total electricity generation in Muscat Governorate increased by 30.9 percent to reach 29.8 gigawatts per hour, while in Dhofar Governorate it increased by 17.2 percent to reach 1,103.7 gigawatts per hour.

Total generation of electricity in North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates also increased by 15.3 percent to reach 1,853.6 gigawatts per hour, while total electricity generation in Al Wusta Governorate decreased by 52.4 percent to reach 29.5 gigawatts per hour, and in Musandam Governorate, total electricity generation increased by 7.2 percent, recording 76.7 gigawatts per hour.

NCSI data further indicated that the Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity generation until the end of March 2024 rose by 6.8 percent to reach 7,879.6 gigawatts per hour.

On the other hand, statistics showed that the total amount of water produced in the Sultanate of Oman amounted to about 122.11 million cubic metres by the end of March 2024, compared to 122.13 million cubic meters in the same period of 2023.

