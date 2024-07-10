Muscat – OQ Refineries and Petroleum Industries, an OQ Group Company, and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), signed an agreement with Dhahirah Governor’s Office on Tuesday to design, establish and manage the Ibri Innovation and Science Centre.

The strategic partnership will contribute to development of Dhahirah through sustainable projects.

The RO1.5mn centre reflects commitment of the two companies to social responsibility, community service and supporting local collaboration. It is poised to create new growth opportunities and partnerships through the planning and execution of social projects, and supporting the social and economic development goals of the sultanate, a press release stated.

PDO will oversee Ibri Innovation and Science Centre’s construction and management until completion. Once operational, the centre will seamlessly transition to Dhahirah Governor’s Office for day-to-day management.

