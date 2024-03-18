Muscat – Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication and ICT services in the sultanate, has announced a groundbreaking strategic collaboration with CC Energy Development (CCED), a prominent oil and gas operator in Oman, to contribute to the energy sector transformation in the country.

This strategic partnership marks the initiation of a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) project aimed at contributing to the further transformation of the operational landscape of Oman’s energy industry.

At the core of this partnership between two comapnies is a multi-year contract. This contract will witness Omantel deploying cutting-edge cloud-based solutions across CCED’s financial, supply chain, and human capital management domains.

By leveraging Omantel’s expertise in telecommunications and CCED’s industry prowess, the project aims to drive unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, business transformation, and competitiveness within Oman’s oil and gas sector.

In a press statement, Talal al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside CCED. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving digital innovation and enabling operational excellence in Oman’s energy sector. By harnessing the power of cloud technology, we aim to propel CCED towards greater efficiency, resilience, and success.”

Walter Simpson, Managing Director of CCED, said, “As a leading player in Oman’s oil and gas industry, we recognise the importance of embracing technological advancements to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape. This collaboration with Omantel will optimise performance and create a leaner operation while improving efficiency and productivity.”

Through the implementation of Oracle cloud solutions, CC Energy Development (CCED) anticipates significant enhancements in operational agility, cost optimisation, and resource allocation. CCED ensures compliance with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral (MEM) data residency regulations, adhering to the country’s sovereignty requirements.

The project is poised to streamline critical processes, enhance decision-making capabilities, and empower CCED to navigate the complexities of the energy landscape with confidence and foresight, according to the press statement.

The Omantel-CCED partnership stands as a testament to the transformative potential of collaboration between the telecommunications and energy sectors. By leveraging synergies and expertise, both organisations are positioned to chart new territories, redefine industry standards, and contribute significantly to Oman’s socio-economic development.

