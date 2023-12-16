Muscat - Nama Water Services Company today signed an agreement with Target LLC to implement works related to the project of water supply for Sultan Haitham City.

The project includes the construction of concrete tanks with a capacity of 105,000 cubic meters, a station for pumping water from Al Khoudh water tanks, water transmission pipes, and connection systems for control and monitoring, as well as other civil and electromechanical works related to the operation of the project.

The project aims to achieve the goals of activating basic services and service projects in an integrative manner and to implement smart city projects for Sultan Haitham City to reach sustainability.

