Muscat – The Ministry of Agricultural Wealth, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) reported a significant retention of rainwater across 27 dams in Oman from March 8 to 11. Over 134 million cubic meters were collected, mitigating flood risks in various regions.

Eng Nasser bin Mohammed al Battashi, Director General of Water Resources Assessment, highlighted specific dams reaching full capacity.

The Wadi Dayqah Dam in Quriyat, with a capacity of 100 million cubic meters, and the Al Salif Dam in Ibri, holding one million cubic meters, were among those filled.

Additionally, the Surur Dam in Dhank, with a capacity of 1.29 million cubic meters, and the Sudairiyeen Dam in Yanqul, holding 0.24 million cubic meters, reached full capacity.

