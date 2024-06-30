Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that steady progress is being made on its Buraydah 2 independent sewage treatment plants (ISTP) project, which, on completion, will boast a capacity of 150,000 cu m per day.

Located in the Qassim region, approximately 400 km from Riyadh, the Buraydah 2 plant is currently in preparation for pre-commissioning and consequently the commercial test.

The consortium led by Spanish infrastructure major Acciona with Saudi partners Tawzea and Tamasuk clinched the order for the financing, construction and 25-year operation of Buraydah-2 along with two other major sewage treatment plants in the kingdom - Madinah-3 and Tabuk-2.

These are the first BOOT/EPC (Build, Own, Operate and Transfer/Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contracts that Acciona has signed in the area of wastewater treatment in the Middle East, aid SWPC in a statement.

As per the deal, Acciona consortium will be building 34 km of recycled water collector for irrigation at the Buraydah-2 site in addition to three storage tanks and the respective pumping stations, it stated.

"Work is in full swing on the Buraydah 2 and the plant is now gearing up for the pre-commissioning and consequently the commercial test," said its CEO Engineer Khalid bin Zuwaid Al Quraishi after a recent inspection tour of the project site.

On completion, the Buraydah-2 will be utilising renewable water for irrigation purposes. Currently preparations are on for entering the operational testing phase," he added.

