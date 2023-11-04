Tunisia - The total number of outstanding permits by late September 2023 stood at 16, including 13 exploration permits and 3 prospecting ones, according to the monthly report on energy trends for September 2023, published by the National Energy and Mining Observatory.

The total number of concessions is 56, including 44 in production.

The State is involved through ETAP in 34 of these concessions in production and directly in 3.

A fresh "Boughrara" exploration permit was granted in January 2023 (Official Gazette no. 6 of January 17, 2023).

The "Borj el Khadra" exploration permit expired on July 11, 2023.

As far as exploration operations are concerned, no new seismic acquisition operations were recorded at the end of September 2023.

However, a new development well, "Nawara-2," and four new exploration wells, "Araifa-2," "Sabeh-1," "Sabeh-2," "Wissal-1" and "Larmina-1" were drilled end of June 2023.

