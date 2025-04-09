Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC), through its Central Cluster, has announced that it has begun work on 30 new water and sanitary drainage projects in Riyadh region.

These projects, which involve a total length of lines and networks of 1,955 km, is being implemented at a total cost of SAR2 billion ($533 million).

These projects are part of NWC’s ongoing efforts to implement its strategic plans to develop water and environmental services infrastructure and increase service coverage for its customers.

According to NWC, the water projects it has begun implementing comprise 16 projects in Riyadh city and several governorates.

These projects cover parts of the following districts in Riyadh; Al-Taawun, Al-Janadiriyah and Leban, Al-Diriyah, Dirab; and parts of Al-Quwaiyah, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Muzahimiyah, Al-Reen, Al-Kharj, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Al-Hariq, Al-Majmaah, Al-Zulfi, and Thadiq governorates, as well as Al-Ayinah and Al-Jubaila centers, said NWC in a statement.

The projects include line and network lengths exceeding 1,192 km, the construction of 18 water reservoirs with a total capacity of nearly 85,000 cu m and pumping stations with a daily volume of over 247,000 cu m at a total cost of over SAR1 billion.

Work has also begun on another 14 sewerage projects within Riyadh Region, encompassing Riyadh city and several governorates.

NWC said this project package was part of its efforts to strengthen the water distribution system, eliminate environmental damage, and achieve water security and environmental balance.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).