Saudi Arabia - Nesma, a leading contracting company in Saudi Arabia, has joined hands with global engineering company Kent to set up a new joint venture that will help state oil giant Aramco execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects in the kingdom.

The JV agreement was aimed at bolstering Aramco’s long-term growth strategy and the kingdom’s expanding energy and chemicals value chains.

It also represents significant progress for the programme, with 19 of the 22 MoUs signed last year already reaching fruition, with a total investment of $3.5 billion.

It will also help set up an engineering centre of excellence in the kingdom to upgrade the industry knowledge and skills of the locals.

