DUBAI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has announced the launch of the "UAE Maritime Network" initiative, which aims to support international maritime organisations and promote the UAE as a global maritime hub and an ideal environment for maritime investments.

The initiative supports the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the position of the UAE’s maritime sector globally. The Maritime Network initiative supports MOEI’s objective of developing and strengthening alternative economic components to the oil sector, as well as being a major contributor to the Projects of the 50.

In order to launch the initiative, the Ministry will build a communications network consisting of various regional and international maritime entities. This will act as a platform for launching various initiatives, and announcing activities and events. It will also be a knowledge hub for international maritime stakeholders to know more about investment opportunities in the UAE’s maritime industry.

Eng. Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The UAE is a unique success story in terms of government excellence. We will unify the UAE’s maritime sector by launching this initiative, which will integrate the capabilities of the various entities and organisations in the sector.

"The Network will enhance their performance by bringing together the competencies and experiences of professionals and experts working in these companies, many of whom are world-class experts. This will build a massive think tank and a common platform for maritime companies in the nation to create new opportunities for investments in the sector."

Al Mansouri added, "Our role in the UAE maritime sector is not limited to managing and operating one of the most important maritime hubs worldwide in terms of shipping, logistics, bunker fuel supply and oil export, but are also a centre for building bridges of cooperation among leading global maritime clusters, as well as motivating the exchange of innovative ideas and projects.

"Launching the Maritime Network is one of our key initiatives in preparation for the next 50 years, especially since the maritime sector contributes more than AED90 billion annually to the UAE’s economy. We will double this figure in a few years by empowering the sector and the organisations operating under its umbrella."

The UAE plays a vital role in global seaborne trade with more than 27,000 maritime companies operating in the nation. The country’s strategic location has contributed to making it a leading hub for maritime businesses in the GCC, East Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. The UAE also places innovation as one of its top priorities.

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has always supported the development of the maritime sector and promoted the adoption of modern technologies, innovative solutions, and has worked towards strengthening the UAE to keep pace with the latest developments in the global maritime sector, in addition to meeting international standards of maritime safety and protection of the marine environment.

Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The strategy of moving towards a blue economy in the UAE is based on several pillars, including innovation, creativity, research and development, as well as strong connections with regional and global maritime companies. The Maritime Network will unify the sector in the UAE, and will support the growth of the industry in the nation through a comprehensive government system.

"The UAE houses the headquarters of many international maritime companies. We seek to create an inclusive platform at the national level that includes all the influential players in the maritime sector to enhance our capabilities and catalyse the development of the industry globally."

The Maritime Network will serve as a unified portal for maritime companies in the region and across the globe with a centralised database. It will also organise events, conferences, and panel discussions to bring together the government and private sectors in order to discuss ideas that will help in the advancement of the sector, and help formulate the maritime strategy for the next 50 years. Several accelerators will also stimulate the generation of innovative ideas and turn them into global maritime projects.