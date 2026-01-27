Cairo - Maridive & Oil Services plans to sell the vessel Harmouni DUA for $5 million, following a series of financial and technical evaluations.

The board members also approved the financial valuation report prepared by RSM Financial Advisory, according to a bourse filing.

On 21 January 2026, the consulting company estimated the vessel’s fair market value (FV) between $4.60 million and $5.60 million, with an average of $5.08 million.

Moreover, the board greenlighted the auditor’s report confirming the vessel’s technical specifications fully match the financial and engineering advisors’ reports.

In December 2025, Maridive & Oil Services penned a three-year UAE contract to provide petroleum exploration, maintenance, and production support services.

