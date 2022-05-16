Kuwait - According to informed sources, Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) has signed a contract for the purchase of lubricants and grease at about $16 million for a period of three years, reports Al-Anba daily. The higher procurement committee for KPC tenders had floated a tender worth $ 15.96 million for the supply of marine lubricants for the ships of KOTC for a period of three years.

This tender was won by Lukoil Marine Oils Company. Also, KOTC, which seeks specialized technical manpower services, had requested the higher procurement committee for KPC tenders in this regard. The committee announced a list of 24 companies that were invited to enter a bid for a limited tender for the provision of technical services with specialized technical labor to the LNG filling branch of KPC affiliated to KOTC.

In a related context, the committee is due to announce a tender for designing, constructing, operating and maintaining an electric power generation plant using renewable energy in the two liquefied gas filling plants – Shuaiba and Umm Al-Aish – by offering a global and local tender at the same time, but it is limited to a list of six companies that have been invited to participate and are indivisible.

The committee will also announce a limited local tender for the provision of operating and maintenance services for the facilities of KOTC. It has identified a list of 69 companies that are allowed to submit their bids. The committee will also announce the launch of a limited indivisible global tender for the supply of light food items and personal supplies to the fl eet members of the oil tankers in UAE ports, and has identified a limited list of four companies.

