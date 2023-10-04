ABU DHABI - Japan as this year's chair of the Group of Seven (G7) developed nations, and the UAE as the President of the UN Climate Conference (COP28) can work together for global energy transition and increased engagement with the Global South, a senior Japanese official told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

“Japan is looking forward to providing maximum support to the UAE for its COP28 Presidency. We hope to cooperate firmly at COP 28 to increase our engagement with the Global South and to create a platform for transition [towards decarbonisation] where no one is left behind,” said Iwata Kazuchika, Japan’s State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.

In an exclusive interview with WAM at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, he added, “We hope that we will be able to showcase our specific cooperation and relationship at COP28, something that symbolises our bilateral relationship.”

Promoting LNG as transitional energy

At COP28, Kazuchika explained, Japan will focus on the three concepts such as various transition paths, innovation, and finance.

He stressed that as the G7 chair, Japan has taken up energy transition and decarbonisation as top priorities.

“As the President of the G7 this year, Japan is issuing a clear message regarding the importance of LNG (liquefied natural gas). LNG is a transitional energy, so it occupies a very important position. We are looking to deepen our collaboration with the UAE on this as well.”

Japanese companies are taking part as partners in ADNOC’s LNG project, the minister pointed out.

As the global trend is increasingly towards decarbonisation, the official made it clear that Japan is realistic to consider the different circumstances of each country as well as the fact that there could be various transition paths.

Cooperation in hydrogen, green energy hub

The minister is responsible for reconstruction of Fukushima area that was devastated by the tsunami in 2011, and green transformation.

Among the initiatives to reconstruct Fukushima, hydrogen as renewable source will have a major role, he said.

“I understand that the UAE has revised its national hydrogen strategy and is looking to become part of the league of nations that are going to be the largest hydrogen producers in the future. Likewise, Japan also revised its hydrogen strategy in July this year, which positions Fukushima as the pioneering site for hydrogen.”

Regarding green transformation, he noted that when Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the UAE in July, he proposed a “global green energy hub” between both nations.

Last week’s signing of a joint declaration of intent (JDI) between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to enhance cooperation between the two nations on climate action and on advancing the energy transition gives high hopes, the minister said. The JDI envisages the development of a global green energy hub between the two nations.

Japan has cutting edge technology in hydrogen and ammonia, Kazuchika said. “I am sure that the UAE and Japan can work together to build a tangible cooperation in this regard.”

UAE as stable energy supplier

The UAE has played a major role in providing a stable supply of energy to the world, Kazuchika noted.

“That's how the UAE has contributed to the world, and that is why it feels all the more responsible in being proactive in addressing these issues [such as climate change].”

Japan and the UAE have built stronger mutual trust, especially in energy sector, he pointed out.

“The UAE has been Japan’s second largest oil supplier for the past 50 years. For providing a stable source of energy to Japan, I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the UAE.”

Japanese companies that invested in the upstream sector of the oil industry were backed up by the UAE, which is also very much appreciated, the minister added.

“We would like to continue to build on that relationship, so that we can together generate new innovations. Green energy hub initiative is one such endeavour,” he said.